Did Adult Coloring Books Just Get the Justin Bieber Bump?

When reflecting on his transcendent sculpture, The David, Renaissance master Michaelangelo famously said, "I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free."

When reflecting on a coloring book page he just finished, Justin Bieber famously Instagrammed, “Its dope Cuz I actually sat down for 30 min and finished I never can sit still for that long so it’s an accomplishment, yes this took me 30 minutes haha I know I suck Don’t judge me.”

We won't judge you, Biebs. For this anyway. As Entrepreneur staffer Lindsay Friedman wrote here in January, the business of adult coloring books is penciling in big profits. Amazon states sales are in the millions, and perhaps now with this celebrity colorist coming out of the crayon closet, they'll be in the billions.

Admire his handiwork below. For a guy who has made his share of missteps over the years, he does a very impressive job of staying in the lines. Get this man a gold star!