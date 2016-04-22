Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food

April 22, 2016 1 min read

Not many people look forward to eating airplane food, but customers on these three airlines might.

Qantas Airlines

Even after 19 years, Australian restaurateur Neil Perry still revamps the menu with seasonal stunners, like the new roast beet, goat’s-milk feta and Jacob’s tears (think of it as a fancy man’s barley). In 2015, Qantas introduced a 16-person team of sommeliers and mixologists.

Hawaiian Airlines

When the Aloha State airline invited local chefs to show off their Pacific Rim style as part of its Featured Chef series, travelers rejoiced. Chef Lee Anne Wong’s guava shoyu kalbi short ribs with mashed truffle taro root and pickled vegetables will make your taste buds say mahalo.

Virgin Airlines

Through a new partnership with Dean & Deluca, hungry travelers can pair their high-brow eats -- like a beef bulgogi bowl made with sautéed kale, julienned carrots, watermelon radishes and a spicy gochujang sauce -- with junk food (but gourmet junk food).