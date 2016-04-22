My Queue

Luggage

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs
Image credit: From left to right: VICTORINOX; BLUESMART; STEAMLINE LUGGAGE
This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While much of the luggage at baggage claim can look alike, these bags stand out for the extras that they offer.

1. Ease

Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Dual-Access Global Carry-On; $350

The Red Dot Award-winning bag features a “quick access” door, so you can grab essentials on the go without destroying your perfect packing.

2. Peace of Mind

Bluesmart Carry-On; $400

If the airline loses it (God forbid), a quick tap on your cellphone will show exactly where this internet-connected suitcase ended up.

3. Style

Steamline Entrepreneur Overnighter; $250

The name says it all. This luxe leather suitcase adds old-school flair to those  quick trips without taking up the entire overhead bin. 

4. Looking Like James Bond

Rimowa Topas Stealth 32" multiwheel; $1,560

Rimowa is rolling out its Electronic Tag technology: precheck your bag at home with your smartphone, then drop it off curbside. Whoa.

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

