Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food

These are not your grandparents' airport food options.

Potato farming at the terminal: Terra Blue chips are a trademark snack on JetBlue flights, and now the airline is harvesting its own blue potatoes locally at a newly installed garden at Terminal Five in New York City’s JFK airport.

On-demand, on-the-go meals: The app AirGrub lets travelers preorder and pay for meals from airport restaurants ahead of arrival -- so no more missed flights. It’s being tested in San Francisco, New York City and Boston.

Craft beer is the most reliably local thing in many airports. Drink the town with a Rogue Ale at Portland International Airport, a Schlafly at St. Louis Airport, a Stone Brewing varietal at San Diego International Airport and more.