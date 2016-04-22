My Queue

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airport Food
Image credit: JetBlue
This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

These are not your grandparents' airport food options.

Potato farming at the terminal: Terra Blue chips are a trademark snack on JetBlue flights, and now the airline is harvesting its own blue potatoes locally at a newly installed garden at Terminal Five in New York City’s JFK airport.

On-demand, on-the-go meals: The app AirGrub lets travelers preorder and pay for meals from airport restaurants ahead of arrival -- so no more missed flights. It’s being tested in San Francisco, New York City and Boston. 

Craft beer is the most reliably local thing in many airports. Drink the town with a Rogue Ale at Portland International Airport, a Schlafly at St. Louis Airport, a Stone Brewing varietal at San Diego International Airport and more.

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

