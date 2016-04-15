Funniest Twitter Reactions to NBA's Plan for Jerseys with Ads

April 15, 2016 2 min read

The next big thing to come to the NBA? Sponsored logos. The 30 teams that comprise the NBA will soon be renting out prime space on their jerseys to the highest bidders. The league's board of governors announced its approval for the sale of sponsorship patches, and social media took half a second to respond. Here are some of our favorite reactions.





Ads are coming to NBA jerseys next year. https://t.co/eyQfxmLjVc pic.twitter.com/x2SWdjKGqj — Digiday (@Digiday) April 15, 2016

Imagining NBA jerseys with ads ? pic.twitter.com/A5W7vhJZd9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2016

What NBA jerseys would look like if players got personalized jersey sponsors....



Made By - @Efawcett7 pic.twitter.com/P75cmraXAg — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) April 15, 2016

New NBA jerseys with ads bout to be lookin like this????pic.twitter.com/U6378MyQT9 — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 15, 2016

This Ads on NBA jerseys thing could end up being quite funny@KySportsRadio @ryanlemond pic.twitter.com/EeACs35u50 — John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) April 15, 2016

