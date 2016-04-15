Funniest Twitter Reactions to NBA's Plan for Jerseys with Ads
The next big thing to come to the NBA? Sponsored logos. The 30 teams that comprise the NBA will soon be renting out prime space on their jerseys to the highest bidders. The league's board of governors announced its approval for the sale of sponsorship patches, and social media took half a second to respond. Here are some of our favorite reactions.
Ads are coming to NBA jerseys next year. https://t.co/eyQfxmLjVc pic.twitter.com/x2SWdjKGqj— Digiday (@Digiday) April 15, 2016
Imagining NBA jerseys with ads ? pic.twitter.com/A5W7vhJZd9— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2016
What NBA jerseys would look like if players got personalized jersey sponsors....— Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) April 15, 2016
Made By - @Efawcett7 pic.twitter.com/P75cmraXAg
New NBA jerseys with ads bout to be lookin like this????pic.twitter.com/U6378MyQT9— NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 15, 2016
#NBAJerseyAds @darrenrovell pic.twitter.com/tdTeQC0UCY— Alan Ly (@theAlanLy) April 15, 2016
This Ads on NBA jerseys thing could end up being quite funny@KySportsRadio @ryanlemond pic.twitter.com/EeACs35u50— John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) April 15, 2016
@darrenrovell If Lyft wants to keep up with Uber in the Bay Area pic.twitter.com/3BuSLCQZgl— Kevin Wade (@KevinWade_) April 15, 2016
@BTMcGinnis @darrenrovell Or the ultimate slap in the face to Seattle: pic.twitter.com/Hg8ncueWnk— Diego Galaviz (@Diego_Galaviz_) April 15, 2016