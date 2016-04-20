Harriet Tubman's Most Inspirational Quotes

April 20, 2016 2 min read

Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and humanitarian, devoted her life to rescuing enslaved men, women and children during the mid-1800s. Today it was announced that this great American will replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 dollar bill. A source told CNN, "The soonest that a new $20 note will be issued is 2030." In the meantime, read and draw inspiration from this incredibly brave and bold woman.

"I grew up like a neglected weed—ignorant of liberty, having no experience of it."

"I would fight for my liberty so long as my strength lasted, and if the time came for me to go, the Lord would let them take me."

"'Twant me, ’twas the Lord. I always told Him, 'I trust to you. I don’t know where to go or what to do, but I expect you to lead me,' and He always did."