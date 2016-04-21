My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

Check Out Michael Keaton's Take on McDonald's Pioneer Ray Kroc in 'The Founder'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

McDonald's is getting The Social Network treatment.

Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs both were the subjects of prestige movies dramatizing the origin stories of the world's most recognizable brands, and now the story of Ray Kroc, the man behind the McDonald's empire, will be portrayed in The Founder.

Michael Keaton stars as Kroc, and other big name cast members include Laura Dern as Kroc's wife Ethel and Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch as Dick and Mac McDonald.

Related: 'Steve Jobs' Is a Fascinating Exploration of the Complexity of Genius

The relationship between the McDonalds and Kroc was famously contentious. Initially, Kroc was a milkshake machine salesman whose biggest client was the brothers' hamburger stand. The trio partnered up to franchise the operation to massive success in the mid-'50s, with Kroc buying them out in 1956 for $2.7 million. The rest is billions of dollars of history.   

Out in theaters this August, the first trailer for the film dropped today.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

McDonald's

These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement