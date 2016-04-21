Check Out Michael Keaton's Take on McDonald's Pioneer Ray Kroc in 'The Founder'

April 21, 2016 1 min read

McDonald's is getting The Social Network treatment.

Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs both were the subjects of prestige movies dramatizing the origin stories of the world's most recognizable brands, and now the story of Ray Kroc, the man behind the McDonald's empire, will be portrayed in The Founder.

Michael Keaton stars as Kroc, and other big name cast members include Laura Dern as Kroc's wife Ethel and Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch as Dick and Mac McDonald.

Related: 'Steve Jobs' Is a Fascinating Exploration of the Complexity of Genius

The relationship between the McDonalds and Kroc was famously contentious. Initially, Kroc was a milkshake machine salesman whose biggest client was the brothers' hamburger stand. The trio partnered up to franchise the operation to massive success in the mid-'50s, with Kroc buying them out in 1956 for $2.7 million. The rest is billions of dollars of history.

Out in theaters this August, the first trailer for the film dropped today.