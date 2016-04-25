Google Creates Internal Startup Incubator -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Launched. Google has launched an internal incubator. Some say it could stop some staff from leaving.
Stopped. Facebook users can now turn off live video notifications.
Changed. Snapchat change tweaks how you swap faces and replay images.
Revealed. New research suggests department stores might need to close hundreds of locations to snap back to previous sales levels.
In development. Check out this wearable LED display that looks like a futuristic tattoo.
Achieved. Tim Peake breaks the record for running a marathon in space.