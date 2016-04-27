My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Responds to Critics Who Want IPO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Responds to Critics Who Want IPO
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and CEO of ride-hailing service Uber, said Wednesday he's going to take as long as possible to go public -- responding to critics and stressing he's focused on product and innovation, not liquidity.

"We are 5-and-a-half-years old. And it's a little early in our lifecycle go there," Kalanick told CNBC's Squawk Box, referring to the IPO process. "We'll go there eventually. We have to find liquidity for ... [investors]."

Back in February, Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson was critical of Kalanick, saying: "He's wimping out. [Uber] should be a publicly traded company. ... You have a responsibility to give me my money back sometime."

Kalanick told CNBC that Wilson does not have money in Uber. "He passed on the Series B [funding round,] if I remember correctly. That was a $300 million valuation. Just putting that out there."

The Series B closed in January 2012. Since then, Uber's valuation has skyrocketed, currently estimated at about $62 billion.

Listening to the interview, CNBC's Kayla Tausche tweeted out Kalanick's response to Wilson. Moments later, Wilson responded to her tweet, writing Kalanick was "correct" about his passing on Uber.

Also on Wednesday, Kalanick announced Arianna Huffington, founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, is joining Uber's board of directors.

He told CNBC he's known Huffington for a few years and he felt that they had a connection from the beginning. "We have a simpatico thing on building companies.

In a post on Uber's website, Kalanick wrote:

"For those of us who know Arianna, it's clear she knows a thing or two about being an entrepreneur."

"From the start of our friendship it was obvious that she believes deeply in our mission."

"[Her] ability to tell stories is invaluable for an engineer like me, whose natural tendency is to rely on data."

Huffington, sitting next to Kalanick, told CNBC she was briefed extensively about the company in the lead-up to becoming a board member.

Kalanick walked her through "the big-ball bets for the future, through the controversies, through the cultural values," she said, adding the final meeting to get her on the board was last week.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'