Will Ferrell to go Full Republican?

April 27, 2016 1 min read

He hit Broadway in 2009 with You're Welcome America, a brutally hilarious take on the life and times of George W. Bush. Now Will Ferrell has announced his intentions to take on the Gipper in an upcoming movie satire Reagan. Variety reports that Ferrell will star and produce the film, written by Mike Rosolio. Those who have seen the script report that the movie focuses on the president's last years in office, as he began to suffer from dementia. A young intern is tasked with convincing Reagan that he is an actor playing the president in a movie. Wow, this could be really, really funny or really, really offensive or really, really both. Only time will tell!