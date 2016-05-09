Are You a Lone Wolf?

May 9, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – African Proverb

I’ve spent this whole past week in focus mode with my team creating an amazing new project.

We’ve been spending all day together and working hard.

Which has made me think about how different my business, life, and well-being is now compared to when I was doing everything myself.

There’s no doubt about it -- building community and a solid team around you is the only way to reach your full potential.

If you’ve been playing lone wolf for most of your life, make sure to listen to my thoughts on this in 5 Minute Friday on The School of Greatness in Episode 322.

