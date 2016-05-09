Team-Building

Are You a Lone Wolf?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are You a Lone Wolf?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – African Proverb

I’ve spent this whole past week in focus mode with my team creating an amazing new project.

We’ve been spending all day together and working hard.

Which has made me think about how different my business, life, and well-being is now compared to when I was doing everything myself.

There’s no doubt about it -- building community and a solid team around you is the only way to reach your full potential.

If you’ve been playing lone wolf for most of your life, make sure to listen to my thoughts on this in 5 Minute Friday on The School of Greatness in Episode 322.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Team-Building

Business Management Lessons From LeBron's Lost Season

Team-Building

Creating a Tribe That Will Help Your Business Succeed

Team-Building

Are You Hiring a 'Team' Player -- or Someone Just Looking out for No. 1?