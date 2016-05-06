May 6, 2016 2 min read

Millions of businesses still think Facebook exists to give them free traffic. That’s why they stick blue F’s all over the place and print “Like Us On Facebook” on menus and brochures, and add it to their websites.

Reality Check: Facebook does not exist to give you or anybody else free traffic. But as long as your competitors think that they do, that’s good for you.

Here’s why: Facebook advertising allows you to

target new customers for less cost than Google, radio, newspaper or Groupon ads

sell directly to your competitors’ fans

get new customers who are not searching on Google—even if you’re a local business

If you’re not using this advertising tool, now is the time to learn how. I’ve teamed up with Facebook and internet marketing expert Keith Krance to teach you how to reach your target audience with less ad spend in our FREE WEBINAR, “7 Deadly Mistakes Beginners Make with Facebook Ads”, on May 9 at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific. Sign up here.

Keith and I will cover:

How to save yourself from wasting your hard-earned dollars on outdated Facebook tactics

How to start generating quality leads & prospects without a website or a landing page

How to tap into Facebook’s Brand New targeting features to find motivated buyers

Why keeping it simple is more profitable

Facebook’s recent algorithm changes

The hottest trend on Facebook right now … and how to stay in front of it and ahead of your competition

Register for the free webinar here.