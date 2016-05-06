Meet the Young Women Marvel Thinks Will Save the World

May 6, 2016 1 min read

It takes all manner of scientific and technological minds behind the scenes to make the super heroics in the Marvel films jump off the screen, and earlier this spring, for Marvel's Captain America: Civil War -- Girls Reforming the Future Challenge, the media giant put a callout for submissions from high school girls passionate about STEM for game-changing projects.

The five contest finalists toured Disney and Dolby studios in Los Angeles, networked with top female executives at Disney and Marvel, attended the world premiere of Captain America: Civil War (which has already made $200 million overseas and counting) and met the stars, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Marvel founder Stan Lee. One young scientist won an internship at Marvel.

Check out the video to see some of the amazing projects, such as a Seeing Eye robot that aids the visually impaired, and a network of mobile devices that are powered by renewable energy sources that the girls presented to the impressed panel of judges.