Snapchat Surpasses Twitter in Android Installs -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 10, 2016

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Running out. Available at just four locations in San Francisco, McDonald’s is still struggling to keep its new garlic fries in supply.

An uprising. For the first time ever, Snapchat surpassed Twitter in U.S. Android app device installs.

Accused. Former Facebook employees say conservative news is deliberately suppressed on the platform’s feed.

Brewing change. The parent company of Caribou Coffee, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Keurig Green Mountain just announced that it is buying Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for about $1.35 billion.

Investigating. Government agencies are investigating mobile device security.

Stopped. PayPal won't 'purchase protect' crowdfunding projects.

Say Hi! Siri co-founder and CEO Dag Kittlaus demoed a new voice assistant with artificial intelligence at TechCrunch Disrupt NY. Its name is Viv.