Start Up Your Day

Snapchat Surpasses Twitter in Android Installs -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Snapchat Surpasses Twitter in Android Installs -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: dennizn | Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Running out. Available at just four locations in San Francisco, McDonald’s is still struggling to keep its new garlic fries in supply.

An uprising. For the first time ever, Snapchat surpassed Twitter in U.S. Android app device installs.

Accused. Former Facebook employees say conservative news is deliberately suppressed on the platform’s feed.

Brewing change. The parent company of Caribou Coffee, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Keurig Green Mountain just announced that it is buying Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for about $1.35 billion.

Investigating. Government agencies are investigating mobile device security.

Stopped. PayPal won't 'purchase protect' crowdfunding projects.

Say Hi! Siri co-founder and CEO Dag Kittlaus demoed a new voice assistant with artificial intelligence at TechCrunch Disrupt NY. Its name is Viv.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup