In the Spirit of Budweiser's 'America' Campaign, Smaller Brands Should Also Celebrate All Things U.S.

Budweiser just recently announced that it’s changing the label on its signature beer can. The brand is actually changing its name from Budweiser to America, but keeping the brand’s iconic script logotype in the naming.

Well, it’s not a permanent change -- just for the election season through November.

When I first read about it, I thought it was pretty cool. Especially since beer is associated so closely with summer barbecues and getting together with family and friends. Placing America on the label simply acknowledges the traditions we’ve all grown up with and continue to enjoy.

And who better to do that than Budweiser?

Then when I really starting to think about it, I realized that it’s a brilliant marketing move, and perhaps a signal of a huge opportunity for brands big and small. I think it just might be bigger than a can of beer.

Maybe Budweiser has started a movement in America.

I started getting really excited, as both a marketer and an American who’s a bit fatigued by all the election coverage and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it all.

Let’s face it -- the election process to date has been pretty derisive. Not decisive but derisive. It’s only going to get worse as we narrow down to two candidates, and they begin to really duke it out. It’s only just begun, I’m afraid.

It’s not very pretty, and it’s not very festive, and dare I say, it’s not very American. At least not to me.

Maybe that’s why Budweiser is celebrating America -- to help us bring US back together. And maybe that’s what all brands can do. Maybe as marketers it’s our job to muffle the hate with some intentions.

Maybe our brands can bring US back together.

Sure, the big brands like Budweiser can do this pretty easily. But so can small business and entrepreneurs. After all, it’s been said that entrepreneurialism is the spirit of America and small business is the economic backbone.

I truly believe that, and no one is closer to the consuming American public than small-business owners and entrepreneurs.

So I’m calling all brands -- seize the moment to celebrate all that brings us together this election season. Use your marketing voice and your marketing channels, especially in social media, to spread the message of unity and national spirit.

Let’s do this!

Despite the rhetoric, we’re not so bad. Perhaps it’s our brands, big and small, that can make us feel great again.

Join me!