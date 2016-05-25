10 Business Tools to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

100 Brilliant Companies

Image credit: Bobi | Getty Images
This year's crop of companies with brilliant business tools shows us anything can be built to reduce wasted time and hassle. 

1. TopTal connects companies with hard-to-find tech talent it’s vetted with a one-of-a-kind 4-part screening.

2. A bad interview experience inspired Great Hires, web-based platform that ushers interviewees through the hiring process, telling them with whom they’re meeting, sharing details on the job opening, and giving a chance for feedback.

3. Niko Niko assesses employee happiness and engagement with quick, fun surveys that can be answered with emoticons. Participation is fast and easy, so the resulting insights are actionable. 

4. Codefights game-ifies coding by giving developers exercises and challenges -- fighting against the clock, say, or other live opponents. 

5. Automated wealth-management service Betterment recently rolled out a 401(k) service to help employers and employees establish, manage and monitor savings. 

6. Gusto (formerly ZenPayroll) streamlines bookkeeping for small-business owners, managing and automating everything from health insurance to workers’ comp. 

7. Hyphen is the complaint box for modern offices. The mobile app lets employees anonymously discuss their company, safe from their employer’s wrath.

8. Flexe connects temporarily empty warehouse space with companies that need short-term inventory storage. The warehousing marketplace has potential to greatly impact same-day shipping. 

9. Augment uses augmented reality to help vendors visualize in-store product placement for merchants. It recently secured $3 million from Salesforce to expand. Coca-Cola and L’Oréal are clients. 

10. Eden, an on-demand tech-support and repair service, is available to individuals but has become invaluable to small businesses without IT departments. 

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list

