100 Brilliant Companies

One Startup Explains How it Runs a Foodservice Startup Without Any Servers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
One Startup Explains How it Runs a Foodservice Startup Without Any Servers
Image credit: Eatsa
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are no cashiers, servers or meat products at Eatsa -- but there are crowds eager to experience the future of fast food. Cofounder and CEO Tim Young launched two outposts -- one in San Francisco, one in L.A. -- of his fully automated eatery last year, with more locations on the horizon. He gave us a tour (by phone, natch).

Step right up. “We want to provide as many cues as possible that the food is custom -- this isn’t a vending machine,” Young says. “So the menu skews toward personalization: Do you want to build your own? Do you want to add avocado or leave anything off?” 

The human factor. Don’t know where to find the napkins? Forgot to order your meal without cilantro? Look to the “Eatsa concierge,” the lone human tasked with interacting with customers. “Some people want to be reassured, and the concierge is there for that.”  

Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain. While some fast-food spots move toward an open kitchen, Eatsa’s is entirely hidden. “We’re trying to keep the back of the house a mystery.” At any time, roughly half a dozen humans are prepping quinoa bowls.

Order up. Food is served through a wall of cubes. “There’s a short animation and then the food is unveiled, with the diner’s name sort of floating over it. It drives home the idea that the order is personalized to them.”

Open wide. Young and his cofounder, Scott Drummond, spent two years collecting and analyzing data on consumer taste preferences and engineering dishes that would best the usual fast-food staples. The results: eight quinoa-based bowls, with flavor profiles ranging from Mexican to Mediterranean to Indian, for $7 a pop.

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

10 Genius Marketing Campaigns That Went Viral

100 Brilliant Companies

10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business

100 Brilliant Companies

Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands