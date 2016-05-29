Veteran Entrepreneurs

Veteran Franchisees, We Salute You (Infographic)

Image credit: Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After serving our country in the military, many veterans continue to promote our national interests through entrepreneurship.

Consider that franchises owned by veterans have generated 815,000 jobs nationally, according to an infographic by accounting software and services company The Sage Group in collaboration with the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Furthermore, the 66,000-plus veteran-owned businesses in the country add $41 billion to the U.S. GDP every year.

Related: From Medal of Honor to Entrepreneur: What Dakota Meyer Learned About Risk

It’s not surprising that veteran-owned businesses do well. After spending time in the armed forces, veterans have leadership experience and are skilled at following precise procedures and directions. Veterans tend to be team focused and mission oriented, which is helpful in both military and business operations.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about how these patriots are earning their stripes (and gold stars) in business.

Related: How the Printing Biz Was a Better Deal for This U.S. Military Veteran

Veterans (Infographic)

