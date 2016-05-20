Franchise of the Day: Lend a Hand With This Giving Franchise

May 20, 2016 1 min read

If you’re looking for a new way to give back, you share the same goal as Touching Hearts at Home.

Launched in 1996, the organization was founded by Renae Olafson, who grew up in the family responsible for starting franchise Merry Maids. As a franchisee herself for 10 years, Olafson was more than ready to start the non-medical home care company in Minnesota.

Starting to franchise in 2007, the business offers personal and companionship care, meal prep, transportation and help with medication or Alzheimer's and other dementia care services.

It’s positive and selfless mission is most likely why is now has more than 50 locations and is ranked as No. 363 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.