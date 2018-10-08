Touching Hearts At Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
7505 Metro Blvd., #340
Minneapolis, MN 55439
CEO
Renae Peterson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,900 - $70,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$34,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,500 - $34,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-5%
Touching Hearts At Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Classroom Training:
32 hours