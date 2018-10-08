Bio

Touching Hearts at Home founder Renae Peterson grew up in the family responsible for the founding of Merry Maids, and was a Merry Maids franchisee herself for almost 10 years. She started her nonmedical home care company in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1996, and began franchising in 2007. Touching Hearts at Home franchisees offer personal and companionship care, meal prep, transportation, help with medication and Alzheimer's and dementia care services.