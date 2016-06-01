Police Have Been Filing Court Orders to Obtain Google Location Data -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 1, 2016 2 min read

Taking sides. In the wake of the controversy between Gawker and Peter Thiel, Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has stated his belief that billionaires should not undermine free speech by funding lawsuits.

New clues. Police have been filing court orders to obtain location data from Android devices via Google that may help track where crime suspects have been.

The competition. This app in the Middle East is actually beating out Uber.

Sharing the love. Microsoft will open its Windows Holographic platform to third-party developers, allowing them to build virtual- and augmented-reality devices of their own.

Going underground. The world’s longest and deepest tunnel, named the Gotthard Base Tunnel, officially opened in Switzerland today. It’s 35.4 miles long.

Naughty nuggets. Even though McDonald’s is giving away a golden nugget, it may not be all that valuable after someone filed a lawsuit accusing the franchise of discriminating against the blind.

Unleashing the beast. Burger King is unveiling a Whopper of a deal, two-for-$10 Whopper meals.