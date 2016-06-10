Tesla

Tesla Says There is No Safety Defect in its Model S or X

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Says There is No Safety Defect in its Model S or X
Image credit: Olivier Le Queinec | Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Tesla Motors Inc. said on Friday there was no safety defect in its Model S or Model X, and that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not opened any investigation or any "preliminary evaluation" on the matter.

The NHTSA said on Thursday that it was reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla's Model S and was seeking additional information from vehicle owners and the company.

The safety review follows reports of a possible defect in Tesla's Model S that may cause suspension control arms to break, which could cause the driver to lose control of the car.

Responding to the reports, Tesla said that in April it had cooperated fully with the NHTSA as part of a "routine screening" on suspensions and that the agency did not ask for any further information. 

Shares of Telsa closed down 2.6 percent at $229.36 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Working on a Fix for Dangerous 'Dog Mode' Flaw

Tesla

Elon Musk Says That Teslas Will be Able to Safely Stream Netflix and YouTube 'Soon'

Tesla

3 Former Tesla Workers Claim They Were Fired After Becoming Pregnant, Taking Childcare Leave and Making a Phone Call