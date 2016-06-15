China's Didi Chuxing Raises $7 Billion in New Funding
1 min readThis story originally appeared on Reuters
Chinese car-hailing app Didi Chuxing Technology Co. has raised $7 billion in its latest fund raising effort, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Didi closed a $4.5 billion fundraising round that attracted $1 billion from Apple and $600 million from China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., according to the WSJ report on Wednesday.
The funding round valued the company at more than $25 billion, WSJ reported.
In addition, Didi secured a $2.5 billion debt package from China Merchants Bank Co., the Journal said.
Didi and China Merchants Bank Co were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)