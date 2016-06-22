Venture Capitalist Who Raised $1 Billion Offers 'Entire MBA in One' Online Course

June 22, 2016 3 min read

Chris Haroun’s success story is no secret.

An award-winning business school professor, MBA graduate from Columbia University and author of the book that Forbes has deemed “one of six books that all entrepreneurs need to read right now,” called 101 Crucial Lessons They Don’t Teach You in Business School, Haroun has the magic touch when it comes to business sense.

And Haroun’s inspirational success story doesn’t stop there. Lately he’s been making a (large) footprint in business education. Haroun is now branching out to share his knowledge with the world, knowledge he picked up working at Goldman Sachs, the consulting industry at Accenture, several companies he started, the hedge fund industry at Citadel and the venture capital sector. Haroun jam-packed his real-world research into what is now the number-one bestselling business course on Udemy, called “An Entire MBA in 1 Course.” With more than 23,000 entrepreneurs sitting at his feet this year, he’s passionate about making business education entertaining and practical, instead of selective and expensive.

Entrepreneurs from all over have flocked to hear what Haroun has to say about popular topics such as launching a company from scratch, raising money, marketing, financial analysis, business optimization and success strategies. From starting a new business to taking it public, Haroun lays out the tools any entrepreneur needs to be successful.

Entrepreneurs wanting to achieve more have sought Haroun’s course for the practical business concepts he teaches on a common sense level.

Here’s a list of the top five things students can expect to know after taking this course:

How to raise a lot of money quickly

How to get many customers by using a key networking tool

How investment banking firms work, and what they can do to help your business

How to analyze company financials with ease

How to present to investors and customers like a pro

If you want to gain a foundational knowledge of the business world before setting off to start a company, find funding, and eventually go public, this might be a good place to start.

