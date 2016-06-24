Uber

Uber to Make Surge Pricing Less Obvious

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber to Make Surge Pricing Less Obvious
Image credit: PC Mag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Is Uber dropping the concept of surge pricing? Fat chance. However, Uber is taking steps to make surge pricing less glaring within its mobile apps.

You'll still be paying the same, high amount if you're trying to find an Uber during periods of high demand, but you might be more willing to take one if you just see a simple rate for the ride in Uber's app.

 

At least, we presume that's the real reason why Uber is now switching to "guaranteed fares" within its mobile apps. You'll still get a warning that said fare is higher "due to increased demand" if surge pricing applies. You'll just get one number, though, not a big, scary multiplier boosting the normal cost of your trip.

"We moved to upfront, per trip fares -- just like airlines and hotels -- two years ago when we launched uberPOOL. Riders needed to enter their destinations so we could match them with other people headed the same way. This allowed us to calculate the actual fare in advance and show it to riders before they booked their ride," reads Uber's blog post.

"Knowing how much a ride will cost in advance is clearly something riders appreciate: today uberPOOL accounts for over 20 percent of all rides globally. And we now want more riders globally to benefit from this feature."

 

As Engadget notes, these new upfront fares will allow a rider to feel assured that he or she is paying a set amount for an estimated trip, even if a driver mucks everything up and takes a completely different route to get to wherever a rider wanted to go. You won't have to pay extra if a driver gets lost, either.

"Upfront fares are calculated using the expected time and distance of the trip and local traffic, as well as how many riders and nearby drivers are using Uber at that moment. And when fares go up due to increased demand, instead of surge lightning bolts and pop-up screens, riders are given the actual fare before they request their ride. There's no complicated math and no surprises: passengers can just sit back and enjoy the ride," Uber describes.

Upfront fares are currently rolling out to an number of US cities, though Uber didn't detail a timeline for how long it would take all Uber riders to benefit from the new tweak.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Error Charges Riders 100 Times More Than the Original Price

Uber

Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

Uber

Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings