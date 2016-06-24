Facebook Live's New Features Include Two-Person Remote Broadcasts -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 24, 2016 1 min read

Robotics gone wrong. Boston Dynamics has introduced the SpotMini. It's the latest creepy robot from the Alphabet subsidiary.

Picked for you. Instagram just made it easier for you to find videos of interest by organizing them into channels.

It goes both ways. Facebook Live is adding more features, including two-person remote broadcasts.

Love wins. Google has created a virtual-reality montage of Pride parades around the world.

Challenge accepted. After Microsoft claimed its Edge browser is better for battery life than the Chrome or Opera browsers, Opera engineers did some tests of their own.

Take the edge off. Barnes and Noble’s new plan to make a comeback involves alcohol.

A tasty combo. New Belgium Brewing Company has teamed up with Ben and Jerry’s to make a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale.

Happy Bring Your Dog to Work Day. In celebration, here’s the Pumi, America’s latest dog breed.