Start Up Your Day

Facebook Live's New Features Include Two-Person Remote Broadcasts -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Live's New Features Include Two-Person Remote Broadcasts -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Tom Williams / Contributor | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Robotics gone wrong. Boston Dynamics has introduced the SpotMini. It's the latest creepy robot from the Alphabet subsidiary.

Picked for you. Instagram just made it easier for you to find videos of interest by organizing them into channels.

It goes both ways. Facebook Live is adding more features, including two-person remote broadcasts.

Love wins. Google has created a virtual-reality montage of Pride parades around the world.

Challenge accepted. After Microsoft claimed its Edge browser is better for battery life than the Chrome or Opera browsers, Opera engineers did some tests of their own.

Take the edge off. Barnes and Noble’s new plan to make a comeback involves alcohol.

A tasty combo. New Belgium Brewing Company has teamed up with Ben and Jerry’s to make a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale.

Happy Bring Your Dog to Work Day. In celebration, here’s the Pumi, America’s latest dog breed.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup