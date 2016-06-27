Maria Sharapova to Attend Harvard Program Amidst Doping Scandal
While five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova is appealing a two-year ban from tennis after testing positive for meldonium during the Australian Open in January, she seems to be falling back on one of her other talents: business.
The 29-year-old Russian athlete tweeted on Saturday that she would be attending a two-week Harvard business program this summer.
Not sure how this happened but Hey Harvard! Can't wait to start the program! ?? pic.twitter.com/EOoKYhaQli— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 25, 2016
Sharapova has her own candy company, Sugarpova, which sells chocolates and gummy snacks internationally.