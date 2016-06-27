Athletes

Maria Sharapova to Attend Harvard Program Amidst Doping Scandal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Maria Sharapova to Attend Harvard Program Amidst Doping Scandal
Image credit: Matthew Stockman | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova is appealing a two-year ban from tennis after testing positive for meldonium during the Australian Open in January, she seems to be falling back on one of her other talents: business.

Related: Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements

The 29-year-old Russian athlete tweeted on Saturday that she would be attending a two-week Harvard business program this summer.

Sharapova has her own candy company, Sugarpova, which sells chocolates and gummy snacks internationally.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Victorious U.S. Women's Soccer Team, and a Lot of Other Women Athletes

Why Former NBA Star Al Harrington is Betting On Cannabis

Athletes

Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team