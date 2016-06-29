Start Up Your Day

Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Howard Deshong | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

No accountant necessary. A startup called Smacc is using AI to automate accounting.

All-day breakfast. Kellogg's is opening a cereal cafe in Manhattan next week that will feature combinations including pishtachios and lemon zest.

Free shipping for all. Walmart is opening up free 30-day trials of its Amazon Prime competitor, ShippingPass, to the public -- and giving a free month to existing subscribers.

Must-have. Pinterest is unveiling new technology that can help you find out where to buy items that you photograph in the real world.

On demand. Amazon Alexa users can now order Lyft rides through the personal assistant.

The irony. Vine has introduced its first longform series, “Camp Unplug.”

Awkward. A Ford dealership in Massachusetts stole artwork from a popular indie video game, Firewatch.

It’s worth a try. A new ad campaign by Bergedorfer Bier uses an interesting marketing strategy: men looking lovingly at their beer bellies.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup