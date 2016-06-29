Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 29, 2016 1 min read

No accountant necessary. A startup called Smacc is using AI to automate accounting.

All-day breakfast. Kellogg's is opening a cereal cafe in Manhattan next week that will feature combinations including pishtachios and lemon zest.

Free shipping for all. Walmart is opening up free 30-day trials of its Amazon Prime competitor, ShippingPass, to the public -- and giving a free month to existing subscribers.

Must-have. Pinterest is unveiling new technology that can help you find out where to buy items that you photograph in the real world.

On demand. Amazon Alexa users can now order Lyft rides through the personal assistant.

The irony. Vine has introduced its first longform series, “Camp Unplug.”

Awkward. A Ford dealership in Massachusetts stole artwork from a popular indie video game, Firewatch.

It’s worth a try. A new ad campaign by Bergedorfer Bier uses an interesting marketing strategy: men looking lovingly at their beer bellies.