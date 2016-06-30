sneakers

Did LeBron James Win the NBA Finals Sneaker Battle?

Image credit: Ronald Martinez I Getty Images
By now the 2016 NBA Finals are a distant memory, but taking a look back at LeBron James and his assembled Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic series comeback, an interesting fact has revealed itself: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors actually won.

Ecommerce analytics firm Slice Intelligence tapped a vast panel of U.S. shoppers to determine the victor in a head-to-head matchup of the superstars' online sneaker sales. And the definitive winner was the man with the lethal three-point shot.

Here’s how the matchup looked week by week (breaking down purchases made by 17,217 online shoppers):

I'm a little bit of a sneakerhead, so I know which I like best, but which kick do you think deserves the wear the Finals week crown?

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 9iD, $175 

Men’s UA Curry Two Basketball Shoes, $130 

