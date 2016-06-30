Netflix to Continue to Look at an Entry Into China

June 30, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Netflix Inc. will continue to look into the possibility of entering China, a senior company executive said on Thursday, as the video streaming service seeks to grow its subscriber base outside its home of the United States.

"Since China is a great opportunity, we continue to look into China," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said at a media event in Seoul without elaborating.

Netflix is trying to counter slowing growth in the U.S. with its move in January to launch in more than 130 new markets worldwide. But the streaming service remains absent in the world's most populous country, where content providers face stringent regulations and censorship challenges.