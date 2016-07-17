Growth Strategies

5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Coach and founder of CEO of Your Life
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business school teaches us the basics of how to run a business. But there is a lot they don’t teach us that I feel is critical to a successful and meaningful business.

Related: 10 Ways to Grow Your Home Based Business

Having heard many success stories and experienced great success in my own life and business, I have become a big believer in the principles of karmic management. The fact is, what goes around really does come around in all aspects of our lives -- including business. What you put out, you get back. So plant good karma seeds and watch your profits grow.

Here is an infographic with five elements of karmic management that I feel are most critical to laying the foundation of a successful and meaningful business:

Related: Challenges Evolve Differently During the 5 Stages of a Growing Small Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

4 Must-Know Strategies for Selling Efficiently to Distributors

Growth Strategies

How a 33-Year-Old Entrepreneur Grew 4 Successful Media Brands

Growth Strategies

The Moving Target of Customer Expectations