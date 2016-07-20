Personal Development

Success in Life is Not a Clickable Link

Success in Life is Not a Clickable Link
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Nerium International, owner of Live Happy and the author of The Slight Edge
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With technology, we are all moving at the speed of light in our businesses, our communications and our personal lives. What I’ve learned along the way is to reach your goals, you have to make time work for you and not against you. My philosophy may surprise you. I’ve come to know that it’s important to “slow down to go fast.”

The secret of time is simply this: time is the force that magnifies those little, almost imperceptible, seemingly insignificant things you do every day into something titanic and unstoppable. Consistently repeated daily actions plus time equals unconquerable results. You supply the actions, the universe will supply the time.

Related: The 7 Gifts of Adopting a Personal-Development Mindset

The trick is to choose the actions that, when multiplied by this universal amplifier, will yield the results you want. To position your everyday actions so time works for you, and not against you. Whether that’s carving out time for working out. Building your business. Or painting a masterpiece. Any goal that’s meaningful to you.

You can’t make your everyday choices based on the evidence of your eyes. You need to make choices based on what you know -- your intuition. You have to view your actions through the eyes of time.

Say to yourself, “If I stay on this road long enough, I’ll get the result I’m seeking.” It’s not a question of your mood or feelings. And it’s not a question of will power. It’s a question of simply knowing.

Related: The 3 Personal Development Goals Successful People Pursue Habitually

One of my favorite quotes from explorer Fritjof Hansen, underscores that time is really on our side and we need to trust it to achieve important goals.

“The difficult is what takes a little time; the impossible is what takes a little longer.”

Time is the force that magnifies those simple daily disciplines into massive success. There is a natural progression to success: plant, cultivate, harvest -- and the central step, cultivate can only happen over the course of time. 

Related: The 3 Percent Solution for Personal Development

So my advice is: Slow down to go fast. No genuine success in life is instant. Success in life is not a clickable link. It’s a matter of time.

