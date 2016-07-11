This Vine Shows That You Really Need to Keep Your Eye on the Ball
1 min read
The San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday, and here's what we're calling the best catch in Major League Baseball history. (Okay, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. Maybe.) But whether or not it is the best, it's pretty high up there. Catcher Buster Posey lobbed the ball to pitcher Jake Peavy, who was in mid-argument with the third base ump. Intentionally or not, the ball landed perfectly in Peavy's glove, instead of his face.
Related: 6 Must-See Motivational Videos on YouTube
Here's hoping everything works out as well for you if you happen to take your eye off the ball this week! Go get 'em!