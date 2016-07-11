Funny Videos

This Vine Shows That You Really Need to Keep Your Eye on the Ball

Image credit: Sprots via Vine
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

The San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday, and here's what we're calling the best catch in Major League Baseball history. (Okay, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. Maybe.) But whether or not it is the best, it's pretty high up there. Catcher Buster Posey lobbed the ball to pitcher Jake Peavy, who was in mid-argument with the third base ump. Intentionally or not, the ball landed perfectly in Peavy's glove, instead of his face.

Here's hoping everything works out as well for you if you happen to take your eye off the ball this week! Go get 'em!

 

