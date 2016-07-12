14 Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss

July 12, 2016 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and, if you didn't know, it's a day of deals and a show of appreciation for Prime members. If you aren't a Prime member you can easily join free for 30 days to take part in the festivities. Better yet, if you are a student, you can sign-up for a Free 6-Month Membership and also get 50 percent off your membership after that.

The best deals go fast so act and look quickly. Lightning Deals start every five minutes and if you want to see full coverage of the best tech Lightning Deals and Prime Day Deals as they go live, check back at TechBargains for full coverage.

Here are 14 Amazon Prime Day deals you simply can't afford to miss:

1. $50 off Amazon Echo Informational Speaker w/ Alexa & Home Automation Support for $129.99 (list price $179.99).

This is one of the best prices we've seen since the Amazon Echo came out and even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. It gets rave reviews and goes far beyond playing music on demand. You can ask it questions for the weather or traffic, set timers or alarms, order items off Amazon and even help you control your home automation system. Plus it has an always on mic that will listen for when you beckon it for information.

2. $15 off Amazon Fire Wireless Streaming HDMI Stick for $24.99 (list price $39.99).

If you don't have a ChromeCast then this is an excellent which is actually a little bit better as it has a dual-core processor, more storage, more memory, and there is an option for a remote if you choose. At this price range it's a great choice if you want to replace some of your cable programming with online streaming. Plus you can always have it handy if you travel.

3. Lowest Price Amazon Fire Tablet Quad-Core 7" Tablet for $33.33 (list Price $49.99)

This is an incredible price for a highly rated and very durable tablet. If you are planning on traveling and don't want to bring a laptop or your expensive iPad then at $33 this is a nobrainer purchase. In fact you may find yourself switching over entirely as it has a powerful processor and is built to be durable and take a few bumps. As a Prime member you will also get to download movies and shows so they can be viewed off-line or borrow books from the Kindle lending library.



4. $30 off Amazon Tap Portable Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa for $99.99 (list price $129.99).

This has all the functionality of Echo but does not have the "always on" feature which many users will enjoy. It does have a leg up on the Echo as it is portable and battery powered so that it can be easily taken anywhere with you go or moved room to room. It's basically costs a little less and is a little smaller as the Echo.

5. $30 off Amazon Fire TV 4K Media Streamer + HDTV Antenna bundle for $101.47 (list price $131.47).

If you are looking to cut the cord, Amazon has made it easy for you with a bonus HDTV antenna and the powerful Amazon Fire TV which can support 4K streaming and a quad-core processor for gaming. In fact you are basically getting the HDTV antenna for free with this bundle so that you can get the major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. You even get a free HDMI cable with this bundle.



6. $50 off Kindle Voyager 300ppi eReader w/ PagePress Sensors & Adaptive Light for $149.99 (list price $199.99).

This is the first discount we've seen on the Voyager at hefty 25% off. It is sleeker than the lower end models with a magnesium back and reinforced glass. Amazon hand-tuned the built-in light to automatically adjust to the perfect brightness for your lighting conditions.

Amazon also discounted the very popular siblings: $30 off Kindle Paperwhite 300ppi eReader w/ Built-in Light for $89.99 and the $30 off the New Kindle w/ Glare-Free display for $49.99 (list price $79.99).

7. $40 Cashback when you book an Amazon Home Service $75 or more.

This is by far the best deal Amazon has offered on their home services with a $40 Amazon Credit. This is a terrific service that will do many home improvement services for you. Cleaning, plumbing, building furniture, installing a new thermostat. They do it all and their prices are competitive. We tried this ourselves to install a new smart thermostat on an old furnace and they did a great job.

8. Buy a Dash Button for $0.99 and RECEIVE A $4.99 CREDIT after your first press

The Amazon Dash button allows you to easily reorder items from Amazon that you may have run out of: laundry detergent, coffee, dog food, toilet paper. Simply put it next to your stash and press the button when you need more. This deal is even better as you are only paying $1 for the button and getting $4 off anything you buy with the Amazon Dash button. Amazon ends up having competitive pricing on many of these goods.

9. Bose In-Ear Sports Headphones for $49.99 (Orig $99.99) or Bose SoundTrue Headphone II for $99.99 (Orig $179.99)

Bose headphones don't often go on sale and rarely ever hit a 50 percent discount. These are easily the lowest prices we've seen on the Bose In-Ear Sports headphones. They are made to be durable and stay in your ears as you exercise. Amazon is also discounting the popular Bose SoundTrue Around the Ear Headphones II for only $100. These are slim, lightweight and and made to be portable without sacrificing on sound quality.

10. Up to 40 Percent Off Open Box Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, Routers & more + Extra 20 Percent Off Amazon Warehouse Deals

Use code: "WDEARLY20" or "WDEARLY". Amazon sells customer-returned electronics at a discount. On Prime Day they are taking up to 40 percent off in addition to a bonus 20 percent off any price you see. If you were looking for a high-end LG OLED TV or a Quad HD monitor, this is your time to get a discount on a used version from Amazon's warehouse division.

11. iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $249.99 (Orig $379.99)

We typically see these 600 series Roomba's on sale for around $300 and this is a full $50 less than a sale price. It features Roomba's patented three-stage cleaning system and will use it's iAdapt system to map your room. Many reviews state that this latest model comes with numerous improvements and won't get stuck under problem furniture. It also comes with a redesigned filter and dust-collection bin. This is a low price and less expensive than you can even get last generation's model.

12. GoPro Hero 4 Session 1080p Action Camera Bundle w/ 32GB SD Card & Remote $199

This is an extremely portable GoPro which is 50 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than the already small Hero4 Cameras. This can shoot 1080p video at at 60fps and up to 100 fps at 720p. It is easy to use and can start recording with just a single press of a button. PCMag rated this 4 out 5 and this is an excellent deal as you are getting a $50 remote and a SD card for the same price as just the camera by itself.

13. Instant Pot DUO 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker & more for $69.99 (Orig $119.99)

We own one of these personally and purchased it for $10 more during Black Friday. An electric pressure cooker dramatically cuts down the cook time on soups, stews or braised meats. However this does more than just pressure cook as you can use it simply to slow cook, steam food, sear meats and this newer model can even make yogurt and has two pressure settings. We love ours and highly recommend it if you are busy or need to make a lot of food for the week or for a party.

14. Oral-B Pro 7000 Smart Electric Tooth Brush for $89.99 (Orig $149.99)

This is the new lowest price we've seen by 10 percent. This is less expensive than the 5000 series and includes smart functionality which can track your brushing habits and ensure you are spending enough time on each section of your mouth. It gives real-time feedback and will let you know if you are applying too much pressure. It can even help prevent you from damaging your gum line by brushing too hard.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.