Management Style

When You Fix Problems With Mid-Level Managers You Fix Everything

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
When You Fix Problems With Mid-Level Managers You Fix Everything
Image credit: JGI/Jamie Grill | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Principals of Skyline Group International
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a bad relationship trickle-down effect happening between leaders in companies. A study by Vanderbilt University published in January 2015 found that when mid-level managers don’t have a good working relationship with their boss, the effects are felt down the line from senior leaders to front line employees. The effect of this bad relationship has significant impact to moral, which leads to high turnover.

When senior leaders have a poor relationship with mid-level managers, mid-level managers have poor relationships with the employees they lead. It’s a chain reaction of bad leadership. Although it seems pretty bleak, the trickle down effect can be fixed. It all starts with better relationships between senior and mid-level managers and better leadership development. Here’s how:

Create lines of communication.

Communication is the key to any relationship, but mid-level managers feel like they’re out of touch with senior leadership. In fact, just 25 percent of mid-level managers in Global 1000 companies, surveyed by Insigniam in 2014, said they have 13 or more interactions with executives in a year. What’s more, 70 percent said they are frustrated because their immediate supervisor doesn’t listen to them.

Related: The No. 1 Communication Problem for Managers

But when executive leaders take the time to communicate with mid-level managers regularly, performance and satisfaction improve, a 2016 survey of millennials conducted by Gallup suggests. Among those who said their manager holds regular meetings with them, 44 percent said they are engaged, compared with just 20 percent of those who don’t meet with managers regularly.

The solution is simple -- facilitate consistent communication between mid-level and senior managers to keep middle leadership in the loop, consider their ideas, and listen to any problems or concerns they have.

Develop your middle managers.

With a high volume of work, little communication and even less opportunities for development, mid-level managers can feel like they’re out on their own. They’re left to feel out situations and model what they see.

It won’t take long before managers feel hopeless. Without the right development, reaching the next level of their career feels out of reach. According to the Insigniam survey, only 15 percent of managers believe they will be promoted to the next level of management at their company. And when mid-level managers don’t feel like their career growth is supported, that can make things tense around the office. They may start to resent senior leadership and feel like they don’t have the resources to be truly successful in their position.

Related: 4 Ways to Make Middle Managers Better Leaders

Give every leader the tools needed for career advancement by extending leadership development programs. Offer development opportunities to all managers, not just those at the top. That way, mid-level managers will be better leaders, feel more engaged and optimistic about their future with the company and have better relationships with executives.

Identify the right mentors. 

Including mid-level managers in leadership development is the first step to building better leaders and relationships at all levels. Take it a step further and incorporate mentors and coaches into mid-level manager development. After all, 61 percent of millennials surveyed by Deloitte this year said that having somebody to turn to for advice -- and who helps develop their leadership skills -- is beneficial. What’s more, those who plan to stay with their employer for more than five years are twice as likely to have a mentor.

Use a leadership development model that includes coaching. Senior leadership can even get involved and serve as mentors for mid-level managers. That way, everyone gets more engaged in training, and mid-level managers feel closer to the executive team.

Give more control.

Mid-level managers want to do their jobs -- they want to lead employees. But senior leadership doesn’t always let them. In the Insigniam survey, 50 percent of mid-level managers said their primary frustration with their job is that decision-making is taken out of their hands. When senior leaders micromanage, mid-level managers feel like they have no power.

Related: Entrepreneurs Can Save Their Startups When They Stop Micromanaging

Senior leaders need to trust mid-level managers with decisions and more responsibility. They may feel uneasy about handing over some control to mid-level managers, but with more leadership development opportunities, executives will have more confidence in their abilities. Loosen the reigns, and let mid-level managers show what they’re made of.

How do you foster great relationships between managers of all levels? Share in the comments below!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Management Style

4 Ways Your Leadership Development Is Failing Managers

Management Style

Why Every Company Needs a Dream Manager

Management Style

Are You a Manager or a Leader?