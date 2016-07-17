Emoji

For World Emoji Day: How Emojis Help You Connect with Consumers (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For World Emoji Day: How Emojis Help You Connect with Consumers (Infographic)
Image credit: Adrian Dennis | Getty Images
1 min read

Did you know that the Oxford Dictionary chose “emoji” as 2015’s word of the year? Or that 92 percent of the online population uses emojis?

These days emoji are more than just digital icons we use in texts and chats to communicate with each other. They’ve become a big part of how big brands like Bud Light and Apple communicate with us. In fact, brands that use them have seen increase in consumer engagement as a result.

This infographic from marketing firm Signal collects a host of statistics -- including results from a study revealing the impact emojis are having on brands and consumers. The numbers that will charm, inform and surprise you. Take a look -- and enjoy this special day -- World Emoji Day.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Emoji

The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Emoji

Check Out the New Emoji Headed to Apple Devices

Emoji

Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji