How to Launch Your Startup While Still Working a 9-to-5 Job

Q: What challenges did you face in scaling your startup and how’d you cope in corp?

-- Ashley Kruempel

A: My challenges in growing a business have been mitigated because I took a different path. I eschewed the model of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship in favor of one that fed my need for reduced risk and financial safety. I embraced the world of the side hustle. And, accelerated it through a corporate culture that understood how a side hustle can play an important role in a company’s success.

In essence, a side hustle is a way to explore a passion and assess profitability. The side hustle is the entrepreneur’s playground -- a creative means of testing an idea within the safe confines of a stabile job. It's the antithesis of what America has come to think of as the path to entrepreneurship.

In Adam Grant’s book Originals: How Non-Conformists Rule the World, he talks about the biggest mistake of his career: not investing in Warby Parker because the founders were treating it as a side hustle. “I thought to be an entrepreneur you have to be a risk-taker and you have to be all in," Grant writes. "And what I didn't realize at the time was, first of all, successful entrepreneurs are much more likely to play it safe and have back-up plans than failed entrepreneurs; and secondly, all of the time they spent working on other things was giving them the freedom to do something really original."

In failing to consider multiple forms of entrepreneurship, he forgot to realize that different modes of entrepreneurship come with different challenges and benefits. The side hustle has the most benefits and the fewest setbacks. I was able to explore and grow multiple ideas and skillsets without the pressure of instantly profitability or the demands of venture.

In fact, side hustles have four major resultant impacts on not only our propensity for entrepreneurship but on our ability to live more actualized lives --- and, all of these I’ve been able to indulge in while creating a platform and a business. I’ve categorized these benefits as:

Entrepreneurial: A side hustle clearly is a stepping stone to additional income and an ability to test out a business hypothesis. It’s a natural evolution of a business concept within the safe confines of a day job.

Professional: A side hustle is also a professional differentiator. A side hustle gives you a story to share with your co-workers. It showcases your “creative thinking” and demonstrate “initiative.” This personal story separates you from the rank and file and you are often rewarded through promotion or other positive opportunities.

Cultural: A side hustle creates new networks opened because you have new passions. It enables you to connect with people across various companies, at levels you previously may have been unable to reach. This opens you up to different thinking, different ideology and opportunities.