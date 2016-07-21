Airbnb

Airbnb Hires Ex-U.S. Attorney General to Help Shape Policy

Image credit: John MacDougall | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Airbnb said on Wednesday it hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to help craft its anti-discrimination policy to combat discrimination occurring on the home-sharing company's platform.

Airbnb, which allows private homeowners, or "hosts," on the site to rent apartments and houses on a short-term basis, has received complaints of discrimination based on race, gender and sexual orientation.

"While we have a policy that prohibits discrimination, we want this policy to be stronger," Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky said in a blog post announcing the hiring of Holder.

Holder, the first African American to hold the position of U.S. Attorney General, will be working with John Relman, a civil rights attorney and authority "on fair housing and public accommodation issues," Chesky said.

In June, Holder wrote to lawmakers on behalf of ride-hailing service Uber to argue against the use of fingerprint-based background checks as they consider how to regulate ride-hailing service drivers.

Airbnb has said that discrimination occurring on its platform is the biggest challenge facing the company. Last month, the hashtag #AirbnbWhileBlack trended heavily on Twitter in the United States, serving as a forum for black travelers to share experiences of racial discrimination from white Airbnb hosts.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

