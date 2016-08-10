Small Businesses

Small Businesses Need an Online and an Offline Marketing Strategy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Small Businesses Need an Online and an Offline Marketing Strategy
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I had a cold calling job, I spoke to hundreds of business owners, ranging from plumbers to hair stylists. While the majority of entrepreneurs had a handle on their craft, they had no idea how to market their businesses.

Most of them were still using ancient tactics, such as advertising on billboards and wishful thinking.

They would think to themselves, "Well, I’m the best at XYZ so the word will obviously spread."

It didn't. Unfortunately, wishful thinking doesn’t pay the bills.

Every business needs an online strategy to thrive today. Unfortunately, most small business owners don't have one. It makes sense that they're not flocking to Instagram though, when you consider the fact that the average business owner is 50 years old.

They would rather stick to what they know - what’s been seemingly "working for years," even if there’s no way of tracking the results.

Bear in mind, these tactics aren't a substitute for excellent customer service and quality offerings. You can do all the promotion in the world, but running a good business is first and foremost.

Here's my formula for successfully promoting your brick-and-mortart business online.

Offline marketing + social media marketing + local directory listings + content marketing = successful business

Offline marketing isn't useless.

Old school tactics aren’t useless, but most people are checking Yelp instead of the actual Yellowpages.

The problem with offline advertising is that it’s very difficult to measure. It’s hard to tell how many people saw your ad, and as a result, walked into your store. However, it is still a good way to build brand awareness, and bypass the noise online.

Related: The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries

Social media marketing is important.

Master one social media platform. The key to gaining visibility on most platforms is by utilizing geotagging and hashtags that are both relevant to your business and common enough that people will find you.

Tagging your location is how you create visibility in your local community. If you don’t, people will find you from all over the world, which isn’t neccessarily a bad thing, if you have an online store as well.

Related: Steps to Starting a Small Business

Get listed on local directories.

When a person doesn’t know where to find something, they turn to Google. Here's a few places they will search.

  • Yelp  
  • Seamless
  • Angie's List
  • Google
  • Zillow

Directories are a great way to get warm leads. A warm lead is someone who is further along in the sales cycle. If someone is searching a directory, they’re an easier sell because they’re already looking for a solution you offer.

Make sure your business profiles have accurate and up-to-date information, including hours, services and images.

Related: Top 5 Small Business Tools

Content is king.

Creating great content is the best way to create a viral effect. You can do this by posting beautiful images, funny videos or writing interesting blog posts. This is how you differentiate yourself from competitors - by having your personality shine through.

To get ideas for content, look at what other successful businesses in your niche are doing, and then figure out how you can put your own spin on it.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Small Businesses

These City Programs Are Giving Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses Access to Capital

Small Businesses

How Does That Independent Coffee Shop Survive?

Small Businesses

How You Can Win the 'David and Goliath' Battle With Big Brands