Apple

Kanye West to Apple: Buy Tidal Already

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Kanye West to Apple: Buy Tidal Already
Image credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images
Usher, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Dead Mouse, Kanye West, Jay Z, Jason Aldean, Jack White, Daft Punk, Beyonce and Win Butler attend the Tidal launch event
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Hey Apple! If you haven't heard, it's time for you to just go ahead and buy Tidal. And that's not coming from us. You can do whatever you want. However, Kanye West strongly insists that you just purchase the music streaming service already, and we all know what happens if you don't do something Kanye wants you to do -- you might end up in one of his new music videos in a somewhat unflattering way. Or, worse, Kim West might Snapchat all your dirty laundry for everyone to see.

While we doubt Tim Cook is on track to become the next Taylor Swift, it's certainly plausible that Apple might end up acquiring Jay-Z's Tidal service. Though, we somehow doubt Apple will do it according to Kanye's timeline (or tweets):

On the plus side, Kanye's tweets confirm that Apple is wrapped up in some kind of negotiation with Tidal, so there's that. We don't know what kind of offers Apple has made, if any, and what the timeline for the negotiations actually is, but it stands to reason that Apple is probably playing hardball for Tidal simply because that's often what Apple does in these situations. And while acquiring Tidal would give Apple more access to exclusives -- and give Apple Music an advantage over its streaming competitors, depending on just how high-profile these exclusives would be -- Apple certainly doesn't need Tidal's technology, just its performers (and audience).

At this point, Apple Music has the upper hand in terms of an overall subscriber count. Recent figures put Tidal at just around three million subscribers worldwide, whereas Apple Music has around 13 million. However, Tidal's exclusives do a lot for the service: Beyoncé Knowles' Tidal-exclusive release of Lemonade in April brought in 1.2 million more trial and paid users. Apple's no stranger to exclusives itself, but having Beyoncé (and others) on your platform certainly doesn't hurt -- and could help Apple get even closer to the big audience of rival Spotify, around 30 million paid users or so.

That, and acquiring Tidal would allow Apple to start positioning Apple Music as an artist-friendly streaming service that pays more than rival streaming services, with plenty of big-name artists on board to back up its claims. That's certainly encouraging for future up-and-comers, and even established acts, to join up with Apple instead of other streaming services. And where the artists go, the fans follow.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apple

Apple Envisions a Mac Made From a Sheet of Curved Glass

Apple

Apple's Rare CES Appearance Was Another Privacy Pitch

Apple

Score 'Parallels Desktop' and 12 More Essential Mac Apps Today During This Limited-Time Sale