Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur Has a Plan to Get More Women Working in Tech

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

From haunted house startups to alternative recycling technology, Entrepreneur.com editors listened to a number of 60-second business pitches at this year's Propeller Fest tech meetup. Check out this finalist who made it to the top ten. 

Nicole Kelner is the COO of The Coding Space, a New York after-school program where students learn to code and develop critical thinking skills.

In her pitch to former Senior Writer Cat Clifford, Kelner explains how her startup seeks to fill the void of computer science opportunities for students ages seven to 17 -- specifically young women.

Having worked in tech in San Francisco previously, Kelner became well versed in the industry but would constantly find that she was the only woman in the room. With The Coding Space, she says she hopes to change that.

Play the video above to watch Kelner's full pitch and learn more about the education startup.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

3 Lies That the Side Hustle Culture Leads You to Believe

Entrepreneurs

How Power Entrepreneur Couples Mix Business and Love

Entrepreneurs

14 Famous Businesses That Launched With Less Than $10,000