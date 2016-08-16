Job Titles

What's A Job Title Really Worth?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
What's A Job Title Really Worth?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Senior Director of Marketing Communications at SAP
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I recently caught up with an old colleague who’s in the process of making a career change. When she walked me through the various opportunities in front of her, one of them seemed like the obvious choice. A unique role that would give her the chance to try new things, grow her network, and work in a space that would be really challenging. When she told me which one she was leaning towards I asked her why she felt pulled in that direction. Her reply came quick, “Because they are going to give me a more senior title.”

This startled me a little bit because I have always felt that a title is not really a decision making criteria. If you are in the right role, at the right time, with the right people, those things take care of themselves. This led us down a path where we talked more about the real value of a title (versus its perceived value).

For anyone who is struggling to take on a new role because they are worried about their title, here are some arguments for why you should care less.

Titles are not transferrable.

The value and meaning of titles changes between companies (especially when you are comparing roles at startups to those at large companies). For example, an executive vice president at a startup might be a really solid senior director at a Fortune 50 company. A general manager at one company is really a director at another. Interviewing people throughout my career I pay far more attention to the projects they worked on, what they personally accomplished, what their team accomplished, and who they worked with. Those elements mean far more to me than whatever title they had at a previous job. Generally speaking, the values and what you learned in your old role are transferrable; your title is not.

Related: Be the Kind of Employee People Want to Work With. Here's How.

The head of what exactly?

“Head of” titles have always been a bit of funny to me. In fact, I would say it is actually a little suspicious. Calling someone the head of something alludes to a position of significant prominence. The buck stops with them and nobody else is in charge of that area. When you start to get into the specifics of what they are responsible for, what they're head of, they start to back pedal. If anything, it is starting to feel like one of those titles that people apply to whatever they are working on, as way to puff up the resume. Unless you are really the head of an organization, business, or discipline, I will always be wary of this title.

Related: Real Leadership Is About Controlling the Flow of Crap

Titles serve as a weak form of currency.

I’ve seen management use titles as a way to make someone happy. Their pay doesn’t change, their projects don’t change, their responsibilities don’t change but they have a new title in their signature. Titles are easy to give to people. Promotions and pay increases are much harder. Be cautious of what a new title means if it is not accompanied by any additional value.

Know what really motivates you.

If you are putting title as your number one focus for taking on a new job, I challenge you to consider whether that is really the most important driver. I don’t think it’s a title that you are looking for. I believe that working on a project that inspires you, working with amazing people that encourage and challenge you, and working for a company that is the manifestation of your own values is probably as important as what your title is. Don’t focus so much on title that is blinds you from seeing other areas of value.

Related: Why it's Important to Build a Good Work Culture

The sky is the limit, until the limit is the sky.

For people that I mentor I often talk about the “career funnel,” which is essentially a view into where you are at with your career. If you take an objective look at where you sit in the organization, are you actually right where you should be? Many people won’t become the CEO of their company. They might be a really talented marketer, but there is probably only going to be one CMO. They could be a rock star, but their company may not have a lot of general manager roles, and when they do open the books they generally promote people with 20 years of experience. What does this all mean? Don’t focus too much, too fast, or too soon on your title. Once you get to where you want to be, you could be in that role for a while. Give yourself the patience to enjoy that journey (versus trying to rush to a new title that may not be realistic or attainable). If we are fortunate we will all have long and successful careers. Focus on what you do (and how you do it) and things like title will work themselves out.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Job Titles

Stop Calling Yourself the 'CEO' and Start Telling People What You Do

Job Titles

Why Job Titles Don't Always Reflect the Value of Employees

Entrepreneurship

Is That Your Title or Your Entitlement?