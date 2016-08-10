iPhone

Latest iPhone Rumor Teases Haptic Feedback Home Button

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Latest iPhone Rumor Teases Haptic Feedback Home Button
Image credit: Hadrian | Shutterstock
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Hot on the heels of one of the most convincing prototypes of Apple's next iPhone that has surfaced so far, Bloomberg reported this week that the new handset would feature a 3-D Touch-like home button.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the next iPhone's home button will respond to pressure with a vibrating sensation rather than a click as it does currently. That would make it similar to Apple's 3-D Touch feature on the iPhone 6s, which activates a haptic feedback sensation when you apply pressure to the screen.

 

Bloomberg's sources also confirmed two other widely-circulated rumors: the next iPhone will come without a headphone jack and will include a dual camera system to capture brighter photos with more detail. A purple iPhone prototype that Unboxing Therapy showed off last week also corroborated those changes.

The absence of a headphone jack is widely rumored and has caused much consternation, though some early prototypes have included one. There's also been no shortage of theories about how Apple will pipe audio out of the device.

In addition to its similarity to 3-D Touch, the new haptic feedback home button will closely resemble the capabilities of the trackpad on Apple's 2015 MacBook, signaling Cupertino's commitment to continue investing in the technology. It's not clear from Bloomberg's report what additional features a haptic feedback home button would provide.

Whatever physical features end up being included -- or abandoned -- on the new iPhone, its software capabilities won't be a surprise. Apple has extensively touted the features of its next mobile operating system, iOS 10, which it unveiled at WWDC in June. It overhauls Messages and includes a new version of Siri that supports third-party integrations, among other changes.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

iPhone

10 Everyday iPhone Accessories for Less Than $10

iPhone

iPhone 11 Is All About That Square Camera Bump

iPhone

How to Replace Your iPhone Battery