This 33-Year-Old Makes $200K a Month Negotiating Car Prices for People. Some Salespeople ‘Hate Him.’

For $1,000, Tomi Mikula will do something most people dread: negotiate with a car dealer. The 33-year-old spent more than a decade selling cars and auto financing at dealerships before starting his own business doing the opposite.

Now he uses dealer speak and an encyclopedic knowledge of inventory to talk down sticker prices for buyers. His company, Delivrd, employs five professional negotiators and brings in about $200,000 in revenue per month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Some dealers hate him so much that they won’t take his calls. Others are happy to go toe-to-toe with a dealmaking foe. Mikula livestreams some negotiations to 600,000 subscribers across TikTok and YouTube. In one 27-minute call, a dealer called him a liar and started referring to him as “Bubba.” The video has over 700,000 views.