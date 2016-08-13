How to Make Snapchat Work for Your Personal Brand

August 13, 2016 3 min read

Visual marketing is one of the top ways to build your brand and attract a larger audience. If you want to take your social media strategy to the next level then Snapchat could be a great network to add to your mix.

Would you like to connect with more followers? If your target market is the right fit then using a storytelling network could help personalize your brand. Building a great community takes trust and creativity, and this social network has that ability in addition to attracting a younger audience.

A successful marketing strategy should be engaging with your audience in a meaningful way. There are many ways to leverage Snapchat for maximum reach, which begins with knowing your what your prospects are looking for online.

How to create a visually appealing strategy

Sharing images and videos to this popular social network at least once a day can greatly improve your visibility. Here are some tips on how to be successful:

Show the human side of your brand -- The type of visual content can vary depending on your brand’s message. You could include a behind the scenes look at your business and its team along with fun product or services information presented in a creative way.

Purchase advertising -- A newer feature that is offered to brands is the ability to announce what your business is up to with On-Demand Geofiltered ads. This can include a single image with an announcement or a series of images and/or video that tell a short story.

Support other influencers -- By giving a shout out or special invitation to leaders in your industry you can build your community quickly. Find out how your business can be beneficial to them, but don’t overdo your approach in order to maintain a trusted relationship.

Create special offers and discounts -- Once you are well established on Snapchat you can begin to provide incentives for your community. This can be exclusive to your followers and provides something of value that they will want to pass along.

As Snapchat continues to grow and expand it is important for your brand to evaluate whether this would fit well into your marketing strategy. One of the unique aspects of this platform is the storytelling feature, which attracts a new audience who can be brought to your website and other social networks.