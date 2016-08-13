Personal Branding

How to Make Snapchat Work for Your Personal Brand

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Make Snapchat Work for Your Personal Brand
Image credit: dennizn | Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog

Visual marketing is one of the top ways to build your brand and attract a larger audience. If you want to take your social media strategy to the next level then Snapchat could be a great network to add to your mix.

Would you like to connect with more followers? If your target market is the right fit then using a storytelling network could help personalize your brand. Building a great community takes trust and creativity, and this social network has that ability in addition to attracting a younger audience.

Related: 3 Musts for Building a Successful Social Network

A successful marketing strategy should be engaging with your audience in a meaningful way. There are many ways to leverage Snapchat for maximum reach, which begins with knowing your what your prospects are looking for online.

How to create a visually appealing strategy

Sharing images and videos to this popular social network at least once a day can greatly improve your visibility. Here are some tips on how to be successful:

  • Show the human side of your brand -- The type of visual content can vary depending on your brand’s message. You could include a behind the scenes look at your business and its team along with fun product or services information presented in a creative way.
  • Purchase advertising -- A newer feature that is offered to brands is the ability to announce what your business is up to with On-Demand Geofiltered ads. This can include a single image with an announcement or a series of images and/or video that tell a short story.
  • Support other influencers -- By giving a shout out or special invitation to leaders in your industry you can build your community quickly. Find out how your business can be beneficial to them, but don’t overdo your approach in order to maintain a trusted relationship.
  • Create special offers and discounts -- Once you are well established on Snapchat you can begin to provide incentives for your community. This can be exclusive to your followers and provides something of value that they will want to pass along.

 

Related: 4 Content Marketing Tips to Boost Your Personal Brand

As Snapchat continues to grow and expand it is important for your brand to evaluate whether this would fit well into your marketing strategy. One of the unique aspects of this platform is the storytelling feature, which attracts a new audience who can be brought to your website and other social networks.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Branding

Why Personal Branding Is a Secret Weapon

Personal Branding

3 Tips for Building Your Personal Brand on Social Media

Personal Branding

6 Data-Backed Reasons a CEO Should Take the Time to Build a Strong Personal Brand