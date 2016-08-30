Lifestyle

5 Reasons Why You Won't Reach Your Fitness or Business Goals

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Reasons Why You Won't Reach Your Fitness or Business Goals
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Human Performance & Health Optimization Coach
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entrepreneurs desire to be successful not only in business, but also in their personal life. It takes skills, dedication, time and focus to build a successful business. Those same attributes are required to succeed in fitness, and maintain a healthy lifestyle over the long-term. Unfortunately, many discover that succeeding with their health while thriving in business isn’t as simple as picking a diet and workout routine.  Just as excelling in business requires a bias for action and a focus on the little details, accomplishing your health and fitness goals requires the same. If you’re stuck with your health and business goals right now, here are five reasons why progress isn't happening.

1. You're an information junkie.

Reading marketing tip after marketing tip isn’t going to progress your business without taking action. Reading workout book after workout book without implementation is useless. Researching diet after diet without implementing the advice is a waste. Seeking more and more information is procrastination in disguise. The odds of taking action decreases as we’re inundated with choice after choice. This is a classic example of information overload, which will lead to decision fatigue. You’ll never feel fully prepared and ready. Start where you are, and with what you know, and make adjustments as you go along your journey.

2. You allow the wrong people into your environment.

You are your environment. Your environment plays a pivotal role in determining the outcome of your goals. If you surround yourself with people, who operate in a scarce and pessimistic mindset, expect your mindset to follow suit. Surrounding yourself with these types of people adds  extra layers of difficulty to your health and business goals. If you want to achieve your goals, you need to distance yourself from negative people. Only give your time to people who elevate and inspire you to become a better version of yourself.

3. You let social media seduce you into the comparison game.

Log in to Facebook, and someone is sharing rapid weight loss results, or someone is sharing their impressive income reports. Social media is both a gift and a curse of our hyper-connected world. It can be inspiring, but it can be deflating if you start to compare.

It’s tempting to compare your journey and progress with someone else’s but resist doing so. Each of our journeys is personal and have their own specific timetables.

The danger of playing the comparison game is only seeing someone’s final copy, not their rough draft. Set goals that are specific to you, and focus on your own journey.

Related: 5 Personal Habits That Sabotage Entrepreneurs' Fitness Goals

4. You play the waiting game.

There’s one guarantee in life - we’re all going to die. We don’t know when, but it will happen.

Knowing that our life is on a clock that will expire, we need to maximize each day to the best of our abilities. Waiting for the motivation fairy to arrive is a mistake.

There isn’t a perfect moment to start. Today is the perfect day to get started toward becoming a healthier version of yourself and going after that dream business. Tomorrow isn’t promised.

The world rewards those who take imperfect action, not those who plan and wait for perfection.

Related: These Franchisees Really 'Kicked It' in Their Choice of a Fitness Franchise

5. You equate busy with productive.

When working toward a goal, we often times equate the amount of time put into the project with the expected outcome.

But achieving optimal health and building a successful business is about quality over quantity. Achieving your business and health goals requires hard work and time. But most importantly, it requires the proper strategy supplemented with intentional action.

Related: Successful Fitness Entrepreneur Shares Her 5 Secrets for Achieving Massive Success

Just doing an activity for the sake of it isn’t good enough. You need to have benchmarks and targets that you’re trying to reach. You can exercise for two hours at the gym each day and work on your business for 10 hours each day. But if you aren’t approaching your goals with the proper strategy, you're going to end up frustrated.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

3 Tested Ways to Achieve High Work Performance and Deep Thinking

Lifestyle

7 Signs Your Gut Is Affecting Your Mental Health

Lifestyle

Can the Keto Diet Give You a Mental Edge?