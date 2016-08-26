Sales Strategies

5 Ways Your Manufacturing Company Can Sell More

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Ways Your Manufacturing Company Can Sell More
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Entrepreneur, marketer and writer.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As is happening in every other industry, manufacturing companies are seeing their sales models changing quickly. Sadly, many of these companies are still using antiquated, ineffective sales models and processes, leaving their sales staffs fighting an uphill battle. If this describes you, luckily there are a number of things you can do to give your manufacturing sales team a boost, to sell more:

Related: 4 Sales Strategies to Increase Your Average B2B Deal Sizes

1. Go completely digital.

Manufacturing companies aren’t known for extensive online cataloging, so going the extra mile will give you a competitive advantage. Don’t settle for simply putting your existing catalog online, so prospects can download it as a PDF file. This can be useful if a customer wants to browse your catalog, but it doesn’t serve as a functional sales tool.

Instead, take things a step further by making a truly interactive digital catalog. Create a comprehensive database that includes every product you sell and detailed information about those SKUs. Allow customers to search and filter by key criteria. This will speed up your sales process greatly and offer your sales team members a tool they can use when they give presentations and work with existing accounts.

2. Create sales plans for each account.

This is especially important if you’re in the business of managing a few big budget accounts rather than a large portfolio of smaller ones. This process should be completely separate from locating and developing new accounts. If you have a mix of these accounts, it will be useful to start by creating sales plans for your most valuable accounts and then working on the smaller ones later.

For each account you work on, list every contact you have, and develop goals for each contact. Figure out exactly what you need to do to reach these objectives and track these tasks closely. Taking the time to do this is a major endeavor, but it will increase profitability with your accounts and be well worth the effort.

Related: 5 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Improve Sales

3. Treat sales like operations.

Manufacturing is all about efficient operations. Six Sigma and long, detail-oriented process documents are utilized throughout the organization to drive down costs and keep everything running smoothly. This is useful for many of your company’s operations but usually just bogs down the sales team.

Unlike your manufacturing concern's specific products, every sale is completely unique. Each customer works for a company with different needs, sales processes and decision-makers. One sale might require only one or two tasks while another requires hundreds. Don’t require your sales team to follow a cumbersome document, performing extraneous tasks when they could be spending time prospecting for new leads or diving deeper into a particularly valuable account.

4. Attack new customers instead of markets.

Keeping in mind that customers are vastly different from one other, you should prospect new accounts individually. Even if you’re looking at several accounts in the same industry, they’ll be vastly different. Approaching each prospect individually will work much better than creating an industry-based pitch and trying to land the sale immediately.

Instead of having salespeople pitch to customers on their first call, have them ask plenty of questions and listen to customers' problems. Determine what the purchasing process is and if there are any other decision-makers to reach out to. With this information at hand, a highly effective personalized pitch can be created.

5. Implement the Pareto Principle.

Applied to sales, the Pareto Principle states that 80 percent of your income will be generated from only 20 percent of your customers. If you want to increase sales, the greatest impact will be felt from focusing on the top 20 percent of your accounts. Shift your resources to these key accounts by spending time on-site and providing more dedicated service. Identify the accounts in the bottom 80 percent that have the potential to grow into key accounts, and spend more time nurturing them, too.

Related: 6 Strategies For Overcoming Buyer Hesitation in B2B Sales

Improving the sales process throughout an organization is never easy, no matter what industry you’re in. If you’re able to follow the advice above, however, you can ensure that your company sells more than ever, whatever your industry.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sales Strategies

7 Common Mistakes That Kill a Sale

Sales Strategies

Free Webinar: How to Get High-Quality Business Leads with LinkedIn and Marketing Automation

Sales Strategies

This Course Will Show You How to Triple Your Sales