Entertainment

Gene Wilder's Greatest Quotes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Gene Wilder's Greatest Quotes
Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Gene Wilder, the hilarious star of classics such as Blazing Saddles, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein, died today at the age of 83. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, family members say.

Mel Brooks, who directed Wilder in some of his most memorable roles, tweeted this sweet remembrance:

Wilder has 37 acting credits on his IMDb page. Here are just a few of the lines that you really need to hear come out of his mouth to appreciate.

"Invention, my dear friends, is 93 percent perspiration, 6 percent electricity, 4 percent evaporation and 2 percent butterscotch ripple." -- Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"The suspense is terrible... I hope it'll last." -- Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"So much time and so little to do. Wait a minute. Strike that. Reverse it. Thank you." -- Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"Well, my name is Jim, but most people call me... Jim." -- Jim (Blazing Saddles)

"What did you expect? 'Welcome, sonny'? 'Make yourself at home'? 'Marry my daughter'? You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons." -- Jim (Blazing Saddles)

"No, it's pronounced 'Fronkensteen.'" -- Dr. Frankenstein (Young Frankenstein)

"Put the candle back!" -- Dr. Frankenstein (Young Frankenstein)

"I'm not going to the toilet, I'm going to showbiz!" -- Leo Bloom (The Producers)

"I want a bigger cell! With better ventilation!" -- Skip Donahue (Stir Crazy)

And the most classic of them all... Rest in peace, Mr. Wilder.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entertainment

Can Hollywood Survive Streaming?

Entertainment

Why Persistence Wins Out in Hollywood

Entertainment

Explore New Worlds With This Streaming Documentary Service