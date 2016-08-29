Gene Wilder's Greatest Quotes

August 29, 2016 2 min read

Gene Wilder, the hilarious star of classics such as Blazing Saddles, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein, died today at the age of 83. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, family members say.

Mel Brooks, who directed Wilder in some of his most memorable roles, tweeted this sweet remembrance:

Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) August 29, 2016

Wilder has 37 acting credits on his IMDb page. Here are just a few of the lines that you really need to hear come out of his mouth to appreciate.

"Invention, my dear friends, is 93 percent perspiration, 6 percent electricity, 4 percent evaporation and 2 percent butterscotch ripple." -- Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"The suspense is terrible... I hope it'll last." -- Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"So much time and so little to do. Wait a minute. Strike that. Reverse it. Thank you." -- Willy Wonka (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"Well, my name is Jim, but most people call me... Jim." -- Jim (Blazing Saddles)

"What did you expect? 'Welcome, sonny'? 'Make yourself at home'? 'Marry my daughter'? You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons." -- Jim (Blazing Saddles)

"No, it's pronounced 'Fronkensteen.'" -- Dr. Frankenstein (Young Frankenstein)

"Put the candle back!" -- Dr. Frankenstein (Young Frankenstein)

"I'm not going to the toilet, I'm going to showbiz!" -- Leo Bloom (The Producers)

"I want a bigger cell! With better ventilation!" -- Skip Donahue (Stir Crazy)

And the most classic of them all... Rest in peace, Mr. Wilder.