Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Social Commerce (Infographic)

Few consumers directly purchase through social channels -- because they haven't quite figured it out yet.

September 10, 2016 1 min read

It’s highly unlikely for a brand to not to be on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram today. And if they’re not, they’re missing out on some major opportunities. In fact -- more than half of all Facebook users follow businesses online to keep up with their products, and that's also the case on Instagram and Pinterest.

Between 2014 and 2015, there was a 198 percent increase in social media referral traffic to ecommerce sites. However, few consumers directly purchase through social channels -- because they haven’t quite figured it out yet. In fact, social commerce actually has a promising future -- one in five people say they are open to the idea but simply haven’t had a chance to test it out yet.

So before you completely abandon the idea of social commerce, check out SUMO Heavy’s infographic.