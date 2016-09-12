Overcome the Struggle and Take Control of Your Life
“The secret of success is learning how to use pain and pleasure instead of having pain and pleasure use you. If you do that, you’re in control of your life. If you don’t, life controls you.” -- Tony Robbins
There are two types of pain -- the pain that poisons you and the pain that propels you.
Today for 5 Minute Friday, I want to cover how to overcome the kind of pain that poisons you.
These are simple tips, but they’ve made a huge difference in how I deal with pain.
- Be aware of it
- Workout
- Breath and meditate
- Express your gratitude
