Overcome the Struggle and Take Control of Your Life

Control your life before it controls you.

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



“The secret of success is learning how to use pain and pleasure instead of having pain and pleasure use you. If you do that, you’re in control of your life. If you don’t, life controls you.” -- Tony Robbins

There are two types of pain -- the pain that poisons you and the pain that propels you.

Today for 5 Minute Friday, I want to cover how to overcome the kind of pain that poisons you.

These are simple tips, but they’ve made a huge difference in how I deal with pain.

Be aware of it Workout Breath and meditate Express your gratitude

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.